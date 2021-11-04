UKSSSC Answer Key Released, Check How To Raise Objections By Nov 8

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has recently released the UKSSSC Answer Key 2021. The answer key which has been released is for the exam that was conducted on October 31, 2021. All those candidates who took the exam and were waiting to check the keys can check it now. For more information, candidates can also visit the official website which is sssc.uk.gov.in.

To be noted that the answer key that has been released is provisional in nature. It is for the post of DEO/ Jr Asst/ Jr Asst cum DEO, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, Tax Collector, Amin / Land Teaching Inspector, Survey Accountant, Record Keeper, Reader, Telephone Operator, Receptionist, and Telephone Operator. Candidates now have the option of raising objections if they want to. On the basis of objections raised, the final answer key will be prepared and then results will be released. The steps to download the answer key have been attached below.

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021 has been released on November 2, 2021

The deadline to raise objections against it is November 8, 2021

UKSSSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to Download

Candidates should visit the official website-sssc.uk.gov.in.

Now click on the link that says, "ANSWER KEY AND ONLINE OBJECTION."

Candidates will be redirected to another window

Click on the notification which reads, "Post Name-Click for Answer Keys of Junior Assistant and Other Post Written Competitive Examination (Date-31/10/2021)."

A PDF will open up on the screen which will have the provisional answer key

As mentioned above, candidates can only raise objections till November 8, 2021. Any objection raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case. In order to raise objections, candidates will also have to submit a supporting document. Objections raised by candidates through any other mode other than online won't be accepted. Candidates can keep an eye on the official website for being updated.