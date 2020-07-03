University Of Hyderabad Constitutes 12-member Task Force To Restart Academic Activities

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has constituted a task force to chalk out a plan for the resumption of the suspended teaching-learning activities in Hyderabad. In the wake of the coronavirus situation in the State, the university had suspended the academic activities on March 15.

The 12-membered task force has been authorised to consult various stakeholders of the University and work out an action plan for restarting the academic activities that had come to a halt more than three months ago. This includes practical steps for starting classes for ongoing students as well as for those who will be joining the University this academic year.

Along with the task force, the University is preparing to reassure its efforts to sustain high-quality education among the students and parents while addressing on-campus health and safety concerns and issues related to online learning during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The task force will also review and recommend a range of teaching methods incorporating face-to-face, online, and blended modes of delivery of course content. The group will also recommend appropriate measures to upgrade the institution's ICT infrastructure to be able to address the challenges of online education.

It will further examine the scheduling and mode of the University's annual entrance examination that is normally held across the country for admission to its various post-graduate and research programmes. The application submission for this year's admissions concluded on June 30, 2020. The task force has been asked to monitor the implementation of the decisions taken by the University on the above-mentioned issues and will remain in operation up to December 31, 2020.

Alternative Academic Calendar

Meanwhile, the Human Resources and Development (HRD) ministry on Thursday launched an alternative academic calendar at the primary and upper primary stages to engage students meaningfully through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers. The calendar has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the MHRD.

Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendar for a time period of eight weeks for the primary stage. Earlier four weeks Alternative Academic Calendar for Primary Classes was released in April. The calendar can be accessed through Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media. The calendar also caters to the need of all children including specially-abled students. It includes audiobooks, radio programmes and video programme.

