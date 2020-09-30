Unlock 5: MHA Gives State Govts Leeway To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Oct 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given State/UT governments the flexibility to take a decision on the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. Issuing 'Unlock 5' guidelines, the Centre has eased restrictions on entertainment and social avenues outside Containment Zones from October 5.

In its order on the opening of schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, the MHA said the state government shall take the decision in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. The following conditions also need to be met:

Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States/UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by Education Departments of States/ UTs.

Guidelines on colleges, higher education institutions

Moreover, the Centre's Department of Higher Education (DHE) may take a decision on the timing of the opening of colleges/ higher education institutions, in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation. Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the government said.

Higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate (PG) students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15. For Centrally funded institutions, its head will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of doctoral and PG students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works.

The state government has been empowered to decide on reopening of individual institutions like state and private universities for doctoral and PG students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works.

