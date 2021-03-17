UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, See How To Register Online

UP B.Ed JEE 2021: Lucknow University has extended the deadline to register for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor's of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination, popularly known as UP B.Ed JEE. The online registration process began on February 18. The last date to register for the entrance exam has been extended from March 15 to March 24. Lucknow University will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 on May 19 and its result will be declared between June 20 and 25.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the B.Ed programme in any college of Uttar Pradesh can register for the entrance exam at www.lkouniv.ac.in. They can either follow the steps given here or alternatively, click on the direct link given below. Read on to know the steps to register for UP B.Ed JEE 2021

How to Register for UP B.Ed JEE 2021

Visit the official website of Lucknow University - www.lkouniv.ac.in Click on the UP.B.Ed JEE 2021 link given on the Dashboard Click on 'Apply here' If you are a new user, fill in the required details and click on register You will get your registration ID and password to login Now go to the homepage and click on 'LOGIN' tab Key in the credentials - registration ID and password and submit Fill in the registration form and upload the requisite documents Pay the application fee and submit.

Direct link to register for UP B.Ed JEE 2021

https://cdn3.digialm.com//per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/5/index.html?1936@@5@@1 .

Copy this URL and paste it in the address bar of your browser. Proceed with the steps given above.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Key Dates:

Online Registration Process Begins- February 18, 2021

Online Registration Process Concludes- March 24, 2021

Last Date to register for UP BEd JEE 2021 with Late Fine-March 31

Release of Admit Card- May 10, 2021

UP BEd JEE 2021 Exam Date- May 19, 2021

Result Declaration- June 20 to 25, 2021

After the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 result is declared, candidates will have to register for online counselling. The online counselling process will begin on July 12. The academic session for 2021-23 will begin on August 2.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Eligibility

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from any recognized institution are eligible to apply for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021. Candidates who have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks in an engineering degree awarded by any government recognized university can also apply for the exam. There is no upper age limit for pursuing a B.Ed course in UP.

