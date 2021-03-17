UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, See How To Register Online

Quick links:
UP B.Ed JEE 2021: Lucknow University has extended the deadline to register for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor's of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination, popularly known as UP B.Ed JEE. The online registration process began on February 18. The last date to register for the entrance exam has been extended from March 15 to March 24. Lucknow University will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 on May 19 and its result will be declared between June 20 and 25.
Candidates who wish to take admission in the B.Ed programme in any college of Uttar Pradesh can register for the entrance exam at www.lkouniv.ac.in. They can either follow the steps given here or alternatively, click on the direct link given below. Read on to know the steps to register for UP B.Ed JEE 2021
https://cdn3.digialm.com//per/g21/pub/1936/ASM/WebPortal/5/index.html?1936@@5@@1 .
Copy this URL and paste it in the address bar of your browser. Proceed with the steps given above.
Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from any recognized institution are eligible to apply for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021. Candidates who have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks in an engineering degree awarded by any government recognized university can also apply for the exam. There is no upper age limit for pursuing a B.Ed course in UP.
(Image Credit: Lucknow University)