UP Board Exams 2021 For Classes 10, 12 Postponed Till May 20, Graduation Exams Till May 15

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced the postponement of UP Board class 10th and 12th exams. The UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams have been postponed till May 20, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Moreover, the UP govt has also postponed all graduation exams till May 15.

UP Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 8. However, the exams have been postponed till May 20. The revised schedule will be released on the website in the due course of time.

Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The board exams were to be held initially from April 24. But they were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in the Covid infection.

Earlier on Wednesday, deputy CM of UP, Dinesh Sharma had said on the possibility of holding the UP board examinations for the two classes as scheduled, “For taking a decision on holding board examinations, there are a total of 19 officials of which 17 have tested positive for Covid-19. They are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The situation is being monitored every day and as soon as they recover from the illness, we will hold consultations and also speak to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

CBSE Exams Cancelled/ Postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had chaired a meeting with the education minister and other officials to discuss the exam issue. Later, after a meeting with CBSE officials, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the class 10th exams will be cancelled and class 12th exams will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin on May 4.