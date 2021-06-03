UP Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, Proposed For 2nd Week Of July If COVID Tamed

Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Board Exams were cancelled on Thursday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Exams 2021 was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wherein, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

Uttar Pradesh 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today. The intermediate exam was earlier deferred till mid-July," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh 12th Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2021

Class 12 Board proposed for 2nd week of July

About 26 lakh candidates have been registered for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 12 examinations, 2021. Last month, the State had cancelled class 10 UP Board Exams following which nearly 30 lakh registered candidates have been promoted to Class 11. It is pertinent to note that the UP State government has deferred the Class 12 Board Examination until the COVID-19 situation is either better or at least foreseeable.

Deputy CM Sharma said to ANI, "Keeping in mind the future of students and the importance of Class 12 marks for them, the examinations have been proposed for the second week of July if circumstances are conducive."

Many State Boards have cancelled the Class 12 exam after the Centre, on Tuesday, decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be eliminated.

The decision by the Yogi-led government came soon after the Centre's announcement of calling off the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand government declared to cancel the Class 12 State board examinations adhering to directions of the Centre.