UP JEE B.Ed Result 2020 Declared On Lucknow University's Website, Here's How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) 2020 results have been declared by the Lucknow University on September 5. All candidates who appeared for UPJEE B.Ed. 2020 exam can now check their results on the official website of the university, that is, lkouniv.ac.in using the registered ID and password. The examination commenced on August 9 across the UP districts with adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures including social distancing and other health safety measures.

Not more than 3,57,696 candidates had appeared for the UP JEE B.Ed. 2020 exam in total 1,089 examination centres across 73 districts of UP despite spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases. At least 4,31,904 candidates had registered for the exam but only 82 per cent of them appeared for the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how to check UPJEE B.Ed. 2020 result

The candidate will have to visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in

Then click on the 'UP B.Ed JEE Result' Link

The aspirant shall enter your user ID and Password

Candidate’s UP B.Ed JEE Results will appear on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future reference

Special teams were deployed

Amid high risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus, several precautions were taken by the authorities including the deployment of special teams. In Kanpur, the health safety of the students was ensured by sanitizing the classrooms where exams were due to be conducted. Additionally, thermal screening was arranged at the premises to ensure that the students appearing for the exam had no COVID-19 symptoms. It was made mandatory for the examinees to wear a protective face covering and sanitize hands at the time of entry.

Meanwhile, as of September 5, Uttar Pradesh reported 6,193 new cases of the coronavirus, and as many as 72 succumbed to the disease. The total number of cases in the state surged to 247k, with over 186k recoveries. The death toll stands at 3,691.

