CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, has declared the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 at 4 PM on September 5. The results have been released on the official website orissaresults.nic.in. and all candidates who appeared for the examinations can also check their results on chseodisha.nic.in.

This year at least 2 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE Plus two Arts Examinations that were conducted in March but a few papers were cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The results that are usually declared in June were also delayed.

Candidates will be able to check their individual CHSE Plus Two Arts results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Odisha Plus Two Arts results. Students are however advised to check their results from the official website for authentication.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result:

To check your result first go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link 'Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020'.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Submit the entry and view results.

Download the results for future reference

This year, Odisha +2 results were declared based on the alternative assessment scheme adopted by CHSE. According to the decision, candidates were marked on the basis of the attempted exams. The marks have been given as an average of the best of three or best of two, depending on how many papers the students were able to take. Meanwhile, the marks for the cancelled papers were awarded in accordance with the promotion policy devised by the board. CHSE has earlier already published the CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results and the results for both the stream were calculated based on the same formula.

(image credit- PTI)