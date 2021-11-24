UP NHM Admit Card For 2445 Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Out, Check Direct Link Here

UP NHM recruitment: The National Health Mission of Uttar Pradesh has released the hall tickets for the recruitment examinations that will be conducted for Staff Nurse positions. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website upnrhm.gov.in and registered candidates who will be taking the exams can follow these steps mentioned below to download admit card. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download UP NHM Admit Card. Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

Through this recruitment drive of National Health Mission a total of 2,445 vacancies of staff nurse will be filled. The application form was released on October 21, 2021. The deadline to submit the application form was November 10, 2021

Here's how to download NHM UP admit card 2021

Candidates should go to the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Link for downloading Admit Card for 2400+ Staff Nurse vacancies (November 23, 2021)”

Candidates will be redirected to log in page where they will have to submit their username and password

Post submitting the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download hall tickets

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download

Selection Procedure

Official notification reads, "The Computer based Online Test will be held for duration of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of total 100 marks. Section-I will consist of will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section-II will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer knowledge with 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is NO PENALTY for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. The question paper shall be set in bilingual language i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any error in Hindi, the English version of the question shall be valid & final."