UP Police Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 1329 SI And ASI Posts At Uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications from candidates as part of its UP Police Recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is being done to fill various posts of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, at uppbpb.gov.in and do the UPPBPB application process for the posts. The applications are invited from the candidates in online mode only.

UP Police recruitment 2021

The UP Police recruitment 2021 started its UPPBPB application process from today, i.e. on June 1, 2021. A total of 1339 Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector posts are on offer in this recruitment drive. The candidates can check their eligibility status and apply for the posts till July 15, 2021. The application window will be available till July 15, 2021, and it is also the last date to do the payment of application fees. Here is a look at the details about the posts and number of vacancies.

UP Police SI vacancy (Confidential) 327 Posts

UP Police ASI vacancy (Accounts) 644 Posts

UP Police ASI vacancy (Clerk) 358 Posts

Those candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university or institute are able to apply for the UP Police SI vacancy and UP Police ASI vacancy. The candidates should also know typing and shorthand. The age limit for the posts is between 21 years to 28 years of age. For detailed information about the posts like eligibility and other qualifications, candidates are advised to check the UP Police recruitment notification available on the website. The website has mentioned that the dates for admit card download and for the computer-based test will be announced later. The selection procedure will comprise of a written exam which will be followed by a computer test. Those candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for the physical efficiency test and later a computer-based test.

See the detailed UP Police recruitment notification and direct link to apply HERE

Candidates are advised to apply for the posts as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The official website has mentioned, “Before final submission of the online application, Applicants must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After submission of the online application form, no change/ correction / modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc shall not be considered.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, at uppbpb.gov.in to know about all the latest news and updates regarding the UP Police recruitment 2021.

