UP Schools Closed Till May 10, CM Orders To Suspend Online Classes, Postpone Varsity Exams

Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all government and private schools for classes 1 to 12 and coaching centres will remain closed till May, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the online classes will also be suspended till May 10. Earlier, the government had ordered to close all educational institutes till April 30.

“In view of COVID-19, all schools from Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut till May 10. Coaching institutions will also be closed and online classes will also be suspended,” UP CMO tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, the government had asked the teachers of all government schools to work from home till May 20. The state government has also postponed all university and college exams till May 15. A decision regarding holding these exams will be taken in the first week of May

On April 29, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi tweeted “In view of the current situation of COVID-19, all teachers, and teachers of Kasturba Gandhi girls school will be allowed to work from home by May 20, 2021.”

Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government has extended the weekend lockdown. As per the new order, Uttar Pradesh will be under complete lockdown starting April 30 evening till 7 am on 4 May. Last week, the state government had imposed a lockdown only on Saturday and Sunday. Now, the lockdown has been imposed for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday till 7 am.