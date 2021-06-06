UP Technical Universities To Conduct Online Exams For AKTU, MMUT, HBTU Final Year Students

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department is finalising the modalities to conduct online exams for final year students in its three technical universities- AKTU Luckow, HBTU and MMUT. Alok Kumar, secretary of UP technical education on Sunday tweeted that the department will first conduct the online exams for final year students and then for other batches. He responded to students' queries via Twitter regarding the exams.

Online exams for AKTU, HBTU, MMUT final year students

"Students of three technical institutes: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU-Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University, (HBTU), Kanpur and Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur will take the test online," Kumar tweeted on Sunday. Kumar also said that if everything goes well, the first-year students may also be required to appear in the exam. "We will take a decision. If everything goes okay, then the first-year student may also be required to appear in the exam." However, he reiterated that first for final year students and then for rest," Kumar tweeted.

Technical education department @UPGovt is finalising the modalities to hold online exams for students in its technical institutes under three universities @AKTU_Lucknow @HbtuKanpur, MMMUT Gorakhpur. — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 6, 2021

Common Service Centre for online exams

Replying to a student's concern on Twitter regarding the feasibility of an online exam in view of poor internet connectivity for those living in villages Kumar tweeted, "You won’t need very high connectivity. We are figuring this out. One of the solutions is that you can go to the nearest common service centre." He also informed that the question paper will most likely be objective type. He said that the students will get enough time to prepare for their exams and advised the students to utilise the time in self-study and exam preparation.

Most of the students replied to his tweets and complained that their colleges have not yet started conducting the classes online. He asked the students to share the details of their college where the online classes have not begun. "If your college is not serious, then please share details of your college," Kumar replied to a student's tweet.