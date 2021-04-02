UPCET 2021 Registration Begins For Admission To Programmes In AKTU, MMUT, HBTU

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021. The online application process began on April 1. The last date to register for the entrance exam is April 30. Aspirants who want to take admission in any of the listed programmes (undergraduate and postgraduate) in the participating institutions can apply online at upcet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the UPCET 2021 on May 18, 2021. It will be a computer-based test. Read on to know more about the exam, colleges, programmes, admission process, exam pattern, and other details.

Candidates who wish to take admissions in Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur or Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur can apply for the UPCET. Till 2020, the entrance exams earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) were held in paper pen mode for admission to various courses including B.Tech., BBA, B.Arch., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, B. Pharm, B. Des.,MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), M.Tech., M.Tech. (Integrated), M.Sc. and Lateral entry to B. Tech/B. Pharm. The government of UP has entrusted the task of conducting the UPCET – 2021 to National Testing Agency (NTA). Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) has entrusted the task of conducting the entrance exam for admission to courses BBA, B. Pharm, MBA, MCA, M. Sc., M. Tech. and Lateral entry to B. Tech. offered by them, to NTA.

How to register for UPCET 2021

Visit the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'Information Bulletin' link and read all the important instructions before applying

Now, go back to the homepage and click on UPCET 2021 UG or PG registration link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required information and create your login ID and password

Now, Login using the ID and password

Fill in the application form

Upload the documents, photo and signature

Pay the application fee and submit your form

Download the filled form on your device.

