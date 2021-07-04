UPES PAT, ULSAT And UPESEAT To Be Held Online In July; Check Dates Here

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, Uttarakhand has decided to conduct the Pharmacy Aptitude Test (PAT) in the third week of July. As per the schedule, University will be conducting UPES PAT 2021 exam from July 17-19, 2021. Considering the situation of state and country due to COVID-19, University has decided to conduct exams in online mode.

UPES PAT: Important Dates

Last date of registration- July 14, 2021

Exam dates July 17-19, 2021

The result will be declared on July 24, 2021

UPES PAT 2021: Exam details

Exam will be conducted on the dates mentioned above and duration of exam will be two hours. UPES PAT Timing will be from 10 am to 2 pm. Candidates are free to log in anytime between 10 to 2 and take their exams. Question paper of 2-hour long exam will be divided into four sections. These will be Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language Comprehension, and Current Affairs Awareness. Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry will carry 50 questions each. English Language Comprehension and Current Affairs Awareness sections will carry 20 and 30 questions, respectively. UPES PAT 2021 Results will be declared on July 24, 2021.

UPESEAT 2021 exam

UPES also conducts UPES EAT exam every year. The Engineering Aptitude Test (UPES EAT) is for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate engineering programs at UPES. UPES EAT is also scheduled to be held between July 17-19, 2021. Students who have registered and who will be registering in the future will be able to select exam dates at their convenience.

ULSAT 2021 exam

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies will hold ULSAT exam on the same exam dates as PAT and EAT. ULSAT or Legal Studies Aptitude Test is held for taking admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses. The university offers BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, and B.Tech LLB courses at the UG level and a one-year LLM course at the postgraduate level.

About UPES

UPES envisions itself as an institution of global standing, which fosters the development of professionally-competent talent and contributes to nation-building. The university offers a wide choice of undergraduate and postgraduate programs that meets students' expectations and helps them in preparing for the future. UPES acquaints students with knowledge in their chosen fields. Besides providing an unmatched theoretical experience, programs also assist students in gaining hands-on learning experience through practical training and tutorials.