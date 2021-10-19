UPPCL Recruitment: Apply Now For 240 Assistant Accountant Posts For Commerce Graduates

UPPCL Asst Accountant Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited applications for the position of Assistant Accountant. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 240 candidates will be selected. The application process has been started on October 18 and the last date to apply for the same is November 9, 2021. All those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility and other details here. The official website on which they will have to verify is upenergy.in.

UPPCL accountant vacancy: Age Limit and Eligibility

The minimum age to apply is 21 years

The upper age limit to be eligible for applying is 40 years. To be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

Eligibility: Candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree or any other equivalent degree in Commerce from a recognized College or University.

Mode of selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam in CBT mode. Questions will be asked from English, Hindi, Arithmetic, Computer, Accountancy, Auditing, and Income Tax. In Accountancy, candidates would be asked questions from Bill of Exchange, Trading, Profit and Loss Accounts, Rectification of Errors, Balance Sheet Format, and others. Candidates should answer carefully s 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answers.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Application window was been opened on Oct 18, 2021

The last date to apply is November 9, 2021

The deadline to pay the application fee is November 9, 2021

Last date to fee payment through SBI challan is November 11, 2021

UPPCL Exam 2021 is likely to be conducted in December 2021

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply