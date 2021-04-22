UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply For 9534 Vacancies Extended

UP Police SI Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Thursday announced to extend the deadline for the application process of Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021. Initially, the last date to apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 was April 30. The deadline has been pushed till May 30, 2021. Official notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment Vacancy Details

There are a total of 9534 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Out of these, 9027 vacancies are for sub-inspector posts, 484 for Platoon Commander, 23 vacancies for PSC, and grade-2 fire services officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website-uppbpb.gov.in. The official notification was released on February 25. The selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging between Rs 9300 to 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4200.

Click here for UP Police Sub- Inspector Recruitment 2021 advertisement

How to apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board - uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online application link dated - April 1.

Alternatively, click on this direct link to apply online.

Click on the 'New User' or 'Registered user' tab if you have an account on the website.

Fill in the application form

Provide an active mobile number and email address

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

List of documents needed to apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021