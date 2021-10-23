UPPSC Mains 2020: Check How To Apply For Agricultural Service Exam, Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains 2020 is expected to be conducted on November 26, 2021. The exam conducting body has released the application form for the Combined State Agricultural Service Exam 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form by visiting the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in/.

November 3 is the last date to fill the application form. This year's examination is being conducted to fill a total of 546 vacancies. The state selection department announced the Prelims Exam 2020 result on October 1, 2021, in which a total of 1393 candidates qualified. Candidates can use the below-given instruction and use the direct link given here - UPPSC Mains 2020 Exam (CLICK HERE).

UPPSC: Here's how to fill application form for Agriculture Service Exam

STEP 1: Complete the application form

STEP 2: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

STEP 3: On the Activity Dashboard, click on the link that reads, "FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT.NO.A-4/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAIN.) EXAM-2020."

STEP 4: Automatically, a new window will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Now, candidates need to fill in the necessary details and fill out the application form.

It is recommended that you keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

UPPSC: Other details

According to the official notice, the roll numbers that were given in the Preliminary examination will be used in the Mains Exam 2020.

Candidates qualifying for the mains exam in 2020 will have to appear in the interview round.

Candidates who will appear in the interview will be required to fill an application form.

