UPSC CDS 2021: UPSC Releases CDS 2021 Notification Along With Mains Application Form

UPSC CDS 2021 notification was recently released on the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in. CDS refers to the Combined Defence Services and the notification for CDS I, 2021 exam was released on the website as of today. Candidates can start registering themselves for the exam by completely filling the Part 1 & Part 2 of the CDS registration form. The last date for filing the registration for CDS I exam is on November 17 till 6 pm. Earlier, the UPSC Mains exam application form was also released today. Candidates can contest in the competitive exam for the 345 vacancies under the department. The exam is scheduled for February 7, 2021. Candidates would also be given a chance to withdraw their candidature between November 24 to November 11 this year as well.

UPSC CDS 2021 notification and exam details

How to apply UPSC CDS 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Read on the complete instruction for UPSC CDS syllabus and then only go-ahead to fill the UPSC CDS form.

Out of the several links, click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

Click for Part 1 registration, after that part is complete Click for Part 2 registration.

Click on Submit.

Thus you have completed the application procedure for CDS successfully in case all the details were correctly filled.

Keep a copy of the filled application form for future reference.

UPSC CDS exam Educational Qualifications

For entry into the I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai and For Indian Naval Academy - Candidates need a degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Air Force Academy - Candidates need to have a degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or even a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

UPSC 2020 - 2021 exam updates

UPSC has also released the detailed Application form-I for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam as well. The UPSC Main application form has been released on the website today itself, while the candidates can fill the form until November 11 till 6 pm. Candidates are requested to read the instructions before filling the application form. The complete notification form of the exam is also available on the activated Mains application form link.

The Union Public Service Commission had earlier conducted the UPSC 2020 Prelims Exam on October 4, 2020, Sunday. It released the UPSC Prelims 2020 Result on October 23, 2020. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination was held on October 4. The I.E.S./I.S.S. was held on Oct.16 while the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, was held on October 17-18, 2020. The Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 was conducted on October 18, 2020, and Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 on October 22, 2020. The exams for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) will, however, take place on December 20, 2020

