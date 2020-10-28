UPSC Civil Services Mains Application Form Now Released On The Official Website

UPSC has released the detailed Application form-I for those candidates who cleared the cut off at the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam. Successful candidates can now start filling out the application form for appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam. The application has been released on the website today itself, while the candidates can fill the form until November 11 till 6 pm. Candidates are requested to read the instructions before filling the application form. The complete notification form of the exam is also available on the activated Mains application form link. Read on to see the direct link for filling the application form.

UPSC civil services application form

UPSC Civil services Main exam is scheduled for next year on January 8, 2021. The complete timetable of the Mains exam would be uploaded on the official website of UPSC as soon as the Admit card for the Mains exam is released. Read on for steps to apply for the Mains 2020 exam.



Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Out of the several blue links, click on "DAF for Various Exams of UPSC"

Under DAF column, click on "Click here"

You will get the Application Form - I link, click on "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020"

The application form can now be filled and submitted for a successful candidature.

Direct link - Click here

The Union Public Service Commission conducted UPSC 2020 Prelims Exam on October 4, 2020, Sunday. It released the UPSC Prelims 2020 Result on October 23, 2020, Friday. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination was held on October 4. The I.E.S./I.S.S. was held on Oct.16 while the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, was held on October 17-18, 2020. The Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 was conducted on October 18, 2020, and Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 on October 22, 2020. The exams for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) will, however, take place on December 20, 2020

The UPSC Civil Services Mains exams are held at select centres across India, including locations like Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Prayagraj (Allahabad). Bengaluru, Jammu, Kolkata, Shillong, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi. Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

In-story Image credits: UPSC official website