UPSC Civil Service Mains Time Table Released, Exam To Begin On January 7, 2022

Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, November 23 released Civil services main exam 2021 time table. As per UPSC civil service mains time table, the UPSC Mains examination is scheduled to begin on January 7 and will continue till January 16, 2022. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains will be eligible to take the exam. UPSC CSE mains time table has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same. Candidates can also check the time table PDF below.

UPSC civil service mains time table: Highlights

UPSC civil services Mains exam will be conducted held in two sessions each day. The morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The afternoon session will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm.

UPSC civil service mains time table: Here's how to download

Candidates should go to the UPSC website on upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the what's new section

Click on the link which reads 'Examination Time Table: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the PDF link to view time table PDF

The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen

Date Forenoon Session Afternoon Session 07.01.2022 Paper‐I Essay No Paper 08.01.2022 Paper‐II General Studies‐I Paper‐III General Studies‐II 09.01.2022 Paper‐IV General Studies‐III Paper‐V General Studies‐IV 15.01.2022 Paper‐A Indian Language Paper‐B English 16.01.2022 Paper‐VI Optional Subject‐Paper‐1 Paper‐VII Optional Subject‐Paper‐2

Candidates should know that the selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview. Those who will qualify the Mains exam will be called for an interview round. Before the commencement of the interview, a detailed application form will be sought by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to.