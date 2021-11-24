UPSC Civil Service Mains Time Table Released, Exam To Begin On January 7, 2022

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, November 23 released Civil services main exam 2021 time table. As per UPSC civil service mains time table, the UPSC Mains examination is scheduled to begin on January 7 and will continue till January 16, 2022. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains will be eligible to take the exam. UPSC CSE mains time table has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same. Candidates can also check the time table PDF below.
Date
|Forenoon Session
|
Afternoon Session
|
07.01.2022
|Paper‐I Essay
|
No Paper
|
08.01.2022
|Paper‐II General Studies‐I
|
Paper‐III General Studies‐II
|
09.01.2022
|Paper‐IV General Studies‐III
|
Paper‐V General Studies‐IV
|
15.01.2022
|Paper‐A Indian Language
|
Paper‐B English
|
16.01.2022
|Paper‐VI Optional Subject‐Paper‐1
|
Paper‐VII Optional Subject‐Paper‐2
Candidates should know that the selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview. Those who will qualify the Mains exam will be called for an interview round. Before the commencement of the interview, a detailed application form will be sought by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to.