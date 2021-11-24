Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Service Mains Time Table Released, Exam To Begin On January 7, 2022

UPSC Civil service mains time table has been released on the official website on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The exams will be conducted between Jan 7-16, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, November 23 released Civil services main exam 2021 time table. As per UPSC civil service mains time table, the UPSC Mains examination is scheduled to begin on January 7 and will continue till January 16, 2022. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains will be eligible to take the exam. UPSC CSE mains time table has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same. Candidates can also check the time table PDF below.

UPSC civil service mains time table: Highlights

  • UPSC civil services Mains exam will be conducted held in two sessions each day. The morning session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The afternoon session will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm.

UPSC civil service mains time table: Here's how to download

  • Candidates should go to the UPSC website on upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, go to the what's new section
  • Click on the link which reads 'Examination Time Table: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021'
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the PDF link to view time table PDF
  • The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen 

Date

 Forenoon Session

Afternoon Session

07.01.2022

 Paper‐I  Essay

No Paper 

08.01.2022 

 Paper‐II  General Studies‐I 

Paper‐III  General Studies‐II 

09.01.2022

 Paper‐IV  General Studies‐III 

Paper‐V  General Studies‐IV

15.01.2022

 Paper‐A  Indian Language

Paper‐B  English 

16.01.2022

 Paper‐VI   Optional Subject‐Paper‐1

Paper‐VII   Optional Subject‐Paper‐2

Candidates should know that the selection to civil services is held through a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview. Those who will qualify the Mains exam will be called for an interview round. Before the commencement of the interview, a detailed application form will be sought by the UPSC through which it will ask candidates to indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to.

