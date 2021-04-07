UPSC Civil Services Interview Dates Out; Flight Ticket Fares To Be Reimbursed Due To COVID

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for conducting the interview round for the candidates who have cleared the UPSC civil services main exam 2020. As per the schedule, UPSC civil services interview rounds for all the qualified candidates will be held between April 26 and June 18. The roll-number-wise schedule for all the candidates has been uploaded on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC to reimburse flight tickets of candidates

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, UPSC has decided to provide Travel Allowances (TA) to the candidates for their to and fro journey to attend the interview. The UPSC in its latest notice stated that the commission will reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for traveling by Air India or any other private Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews/ Personality Test. However, candidates must note that UPSC has laid certain conditions for booking flight tickets or train tickets to get them reimbursed by the commission.

Candidates are advised to opt for the cheapest flight ticket under economy class immediately after downloading the call letter for the interview round. They must book the air tickets either directly from the Airlines (Booking counters, websites) or through the travel agents authorized by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance viz. Ashoka Tours & Travels, Balmer & Lawrie, and IRCTC only. Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents viz. MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Ease My Trip, etc. will not be reimbursed.

The nearest airport will be determined on the basis of the address given by the candidates in their Detailed Application Forms (DAFs). UPSC has also directed the candidates to bring the hard copies of the air tickets of both to and fro journeys showing the details of airfare along with the boarding pass for onward journey for reimbursement.

UPSC will also reimburse the ticket charges for second class or sleeper class train (mail express) for the candidates who opt to travel by train. "Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidate performs their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of service rule," the official notice reads.

"Candidates are instructed to strictly adhere to the above conditions while making their travel arrangements for attending the PT Boards of CSE 2020. It may be noted that in case of deviation from the above conditions the TA claims of the candidate may not be considered," the notice reads further.

Click here for official notice and roll number-wise-schedule for interview round