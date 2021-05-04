UPSC CMS 2021 Notification Release Deferred Till Further Notice, Check Details Here

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC has deferred the release of the Combined Medical Services exam notification. The registration for the examination was scheduled to commence on May 5th and on the same day, the notification for the UPSC CMS exam was to be released. The Combined Medical Services exam is held for MBBS students to fill vacancies for various posts. Read on for more details.

"The official update reads, “The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 scheduled to be notified on 05-05-2021, stands deferred till further notice.” reads a statement on the official website of UPSC.

UPSC CMS 2021 News

As per the UPSC calendar, the last date to apply for UPSC CMS was May 25. The UPSC CMS exam is scheduled to be held on August 29. The revised schedule will be notified on the official website in the due course of time.

Important Dates for UPSC Combine Medical Services

UPSC CMS notification will release on May 5th, 2021

The application process to commence on May 5th, 2021

Last date for application submission: May 25th, 2021

Exam date: August 29th, 2021 (Sunday)

How to fill the UPSC CMS form?

Candidates who wish to appear for the CMS exam conducted by UPSC, can do so by applying for the exam online.

For the above step, candidates must visit UPSC.Gov.in

They can then click on the “Apply Online” option once the application for Combined Medical Services is out.

Next, aspirants can click on the option, “Online Application for various examinations”.

Next, click on the registration link and fill in credentials.

Then aspirants can pay the application form fees and submit the form.

Note: The above-mentioned steps are a generic way to apply for most of the examinations held by UPSC. The application form for UPSC CMS 2021 is not out at the time of writing.

Vacancies

Last year, a total of 559 vacancies were notified by the UPSC. The year before that, 2019, a total of 962 vacancies were announced. This year, the vacancies that have been posted by the USPC are listed below.

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways,

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service,

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council,

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation,

North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Eligibility

A candidate should have completed MBBS.

A candidate must be below the age of 32.

Pattern of exam

The CMS exam will be computer based. The candidate will also have to give a personality test. The computer-based exam will have two papers and each paper carries 250 marks.

The personality test will be 100 marks. UPSC allows candidates to withdraw their application after they have submitted it. This option is available for candidates who do not wish to appear for the exam.

Image credits: PTI