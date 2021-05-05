UPSC Eligibility Criteria 2021: Attempts, Age And Qualification Details Of UPSC 2021

Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the preliminary UPSC 2021 Civil Services examination on June 27, 2021. According to the official yearly exam calendar of UPSC, the main exam will be held on September 17, 2021. However, one needs to have a clear understanding of the UPSC eligibility criteria 2021 before appearing for the examination. Here is a look at the details about the eligibility criteria for UPSC examination.

UPSC Eligibility criteria 2021

Nationality

For applying to the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a candidate must be a citizen of India. For other services, a candidate must be either a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee. For more details about the nationality of non-Indian candidates, they are advised to check the official notification given below.

Age limit

The age limit for appearing in the UPSC 2021 Civil Services Exam, the candidate Should be between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2021. This means that the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1989 and not later than 1st August 2000. The upper age limit has relaxations for reserved category candidates. Up to a maximum of five years of relaxation will be given to a candidate belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. Three years for OBC and Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. Further details are given in the official notification by UPSC.

For detailed information about eligibility criteria for the UPSC 2021 exam, click HERE

Minimum educational qualification

The minimum educational eligibility criteria for UPSC 2021 is that the candidate should hold a degree from a government recognised University or possess an equivalent qualification. Those candidates who are appearing for the examination and are awaiting their results are also eligible to appear for the preliminary examination. Those candidates who will qualify will need to produce proof of having passed their said examination along with the application for the main exam. Candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications which are recognised by Government as equivalent to the professional and technical degree would also be eligible for admission to the Civil Services Examination.

Number of attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination who is eligible shall be permitted to have six attempts at the CSE. Relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the categories like SC/ST/OBC and PwBD candidates who are otherwise eligible. SC/ST candidates will have unlimited attempts at the examination. An attempt at a Preliminary Examination shall be deemed to be an attempt at the Civil Services Examination. Candidates are advised to check the official notification to know details about the UPSC syllabus and other information about the examination.

