UPSC Engineering Services Notification 201 Out, Check UPSC ESE Direct Link To Apply Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Engineering Services Exa (ESE) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams today. The notification is available for download on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Along with the UPSC IES 2021 notification, the application process has also begun today and the link for the same is available on the website as well. The last date of application is April 27, 2021, until 6 pm. A comprehensive explanation of the UPSC IES 2021 notification and other details regarding the examination are provided below.

UPSC ESE 2021 Eligibility

The UPSC IES 2021 notification provided information on how the exam will be conducted, what the application process will be like, the eligibility criteria and the UPSC IES syllabus to name a few. Reportedly, the recruitment of the candidates will be split into four categories - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. As for the eligibility criteria, candidates with an Engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as a major will be able to apply for UPSC IES 2021. Furthermore, the age limit for the examination is a minimum of 21 years to a maximum of 30 years.

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Pattern

As per the official notification, UPSC IES 2021 will be conducted in three stages, namely Preliminary, Main and Personality test. The Preliminary examination will be equipped with two objective papers (MCQs) carrying 500 marks in total. The Main examination will consist of 600 marks and the papers will be based on the Engineering discipline. The Personality test carries 500 marks and will be conducted sometime later, tentatively in September. The examination will incur negative marking as one/third of the total mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The official notification also included a Certificate of Disability form that can be downloaded and filled by applicants with a disability. The UPSC IES syllabus is also available in Section III of the notification, click here. For doubts regarding how to apply for the exam, the official notification read, "Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test.”

Click here to apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2021

Image Source: Shutterstock