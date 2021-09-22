Last Updated:

UPSC Engineering Services Notification 2022 Released, Apply Now For 247 Vacancies

UPSC engineering services notification 2022 has been released today at upsc.gov.in. A total of 247 vacancies have been notified. Apply before October 12.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the engineering services exam notification 2022 on its official website. With the release of the notification, UPSC has also started the registration process for the engineering services from today, September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC engineering services exam 2022 is October 12. The online applications can be withdrawn between October 20 and 26 till 6 pm. 

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022

As per the official notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is approximately 247. Out of the total vacancies, 8 vacancies are for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing). The number of vacancies is liable to alteration. The recruitment will be done for the following services/ posts.

  • Category I‐Civil Engineering.  
  • Category II‐Mechanical Engineering.  
  • Category III‐Electrical Engineering. 
  • Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. 

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  1. Age Limit: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st  January 2022 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd  January 1992 and not later than 1st January 2001. 
  2. Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a recognised University or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of  Engineers  (India), or obtained a  degree/diploma in  Engineering from such foreign  University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time.
  3. Application fee: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee)  are required to pay a  fee of  Rs. 200/‐   (Rupees  Two hundred only)  either by depositing the money in any  Branch of  SBI  by cash or by using net banking facility of   State   Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Click here to read UPSC engineering services exam 2022

Click here to apply online for the UPSC engineering services exam 2022

