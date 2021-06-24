Last Updated:

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Exam To Be Held On Sept 5; Check Pattern, Syllabus Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Exam date has been announced. Exam to be held on Sept 5. Read here to know exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, and full details

UPSC EPFO Recruitment exam: Union Public Service Commission has released revised exam dates of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization recruitment exam. As per the revised schedule, UPSC EPFO exam will be held on 5th September 2021. Earlier it was decided that exams will be held on 9th May 2021. UPSC EPFO exam was postponed due to COVID Pandemic.Details can be checked on https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Recruitment test is for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. Candidates will be asked questions from the General Ability Test paper. The exam will have a maximum of 300 marks. The exam will be in both, Hindi and English medium. Each wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. Candidates will be shortlisted based on Recruitment Test ( RT). The weightage of the test and interview will be 75:25.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Pattern to be followed

  • Candidates will appear for a written exam.
  • The written exam will be followed by an interview.
  • Candidates who will qualify for the above-mentioned rounds will be shortlisted. they will be employed as enforcement officers or account officers at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

UPSC EPFO Exam: Syllabus

  • General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman- like use of words
  • Indian Freedom Struggle
  • Current Events and Developmental Issues
  • Indian Polity and Economy
  • General Accounting Principles
  • Industrial Relations and Labour Laws
  • General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications
  • General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude
  • Social Security in India

