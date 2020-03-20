UPSC Exam Postponed Until Further Notice; 2020 Exams As Scheduled

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO, and many countries and local governments have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the Union Public Service Commission exams too. The UPSC exams have been postponed. The UPSC exam postponed due to Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic so that the social distancing can help avoid the spread of the virus. The personality test which was scheduled for March of 2020 has been postponed. The new dates of the UPSC personality test are available on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC exam postponed

The personality test was scheduled from March 23 to April 3, 2020. This exam will be appeared by the people who have cleared the UPSC Mains. The main exam was conducted from September 20 to September 29, 2019. The results of the mains exams were announced on January 15, 2020. ANI shared a tweet regarding this matter. Take a look at it here.

In view of #COVID19, Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 scheduled from 23 March to 3rd April, 2020 until further orders. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course. pic.twitter.com/9TgWgsnSql — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

It is reported that only the personality test or UPSC interview postponed. It was reported that the UPSC prelims of 2020 is expected to be on schedule. Yet no conformation on this has come out yet. The UPSC 2020 exam registration process is over now. It had started on February 12, 2020, and ended on March 3, 2020. More details are available on the official website of UPSC.

