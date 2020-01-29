Bangalore Bus Conductor Aces UPSC Mains, All Set To Appear For Interview

A 29-year-old bus conductor with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Madhu NC, recently cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains. According to reports, he cleared the exam by studying for five hours every day before and after his eight-hour long job. He cleared his prelims back in June 2019 and the Mains exam in January 2020 and he is now preparing to appear for the interview on March 25.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Madhu said that he is the first in his family to go to school and even had to start working at the age of 19 as a conductor. However, he completed his graduation and post-graduation through distance course learning and now has a Masters in Political Science. He is originally from Malavalli in Mandya and reportedly said that he received guidance from his boss, C Shikha, who is the managing director of BMTC.

While speaking about his future, Madhu said that once he passes the interview, he plans to give up his current job and become an IAS officer just like Shikha who is currently also helping him prepare. According to reports, he has previously appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exams back in 2014 but unfortunately failed. In 2018, he also appeared for the UPSC exam unsuccessfully.

He hasn't ever taken any coaching classes and has always studied on his own. His subjects were Ethics, Political Science, Maths and Science. He reportedly said that he used to take guidance from his seniors at the BMTC head office and mainly watched YouTube videos to prepare for his exams.

'Proud of you'

He has also taken over the internet as many have applauded him, including Shobha Karandlaje, MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

Take a bow, Mr. Madhu NC!



A bus conductor with BMTC, studied five hours daily to clear the UPSC Civil Services exam. He’s just cleared the Mains and is looking forward to the interview!



Wishing you the best for your UPSC journey!https://t.co/wi8OHzNgNA — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 28, 2020

Warm congratulation Mr. Madhu NC a bus conductor with BMTC Karnataka for clearing UPSC Civil Services exam.



4 hours of regular hardwork has received good result.



Best of luck for interview on March 25



Proud of you. — R Jay (@ErJay_R) January 29, 2020

Kudos to Madhu NC, a BMTC 🚌 conductor frm #Bengaluru who studied 5 hrs a day & cleared IAS mains.



He stepped into d role of a conductor at d age of 19 & did his graduation & PG via distance learning.



Salute to this soul, who after 8 hrs of tiring job did his studies.@Iyervval pic.twitter.com/J1xxsooFqq — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) January 28, 2020

Great! All the very best for the interview, which Iam sure you're going to clear with flying colours Madhu NC @ShobhaBJP https://t.co/XrPym3vyIm — PILLAI VENKATA SRINATH (@srinathpv71) January 29, 2020

