UPSC IES ISS 2020 Result Out, See Steps To Follow To Download Scorecards

The marks for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 have been released by Union Public Service Commission. Candidates are hereby informed that the UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 was conducted between October 16 and October 18, 2020. Candidates who were waiting to check their UPSC IES ISS 2020 marks can do the same now. The marks have been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Here are the steps registered candidates should follow to check their UPSC ISS marks 2020 and UPSC IES marks 2020.

UPSC IES ISS 2020: Steps to check scores

Registered candidates should go to the UPSC official website which is upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, jump to the What's new section

In that section, click on the notification which says Marks of Recommended candidates for ISS, Marks of Recommended candidates for IES 2020.

Candidates will be redirected to a page where all the marks will be uploaded in a PDF format

Candidates are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the pdf for future reference.

UPSC IES ISS 2020: Details

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the IES ISS 2020 examination. The recruitment drive aimed to recruit 50 candidates for the posts of ISS and 15 candidates for the post of IES. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key has already been released and uploaded on the official website. Post the written exam, selected candidates were called for an interview round. The steps mentioned above take the registered candidates to pdf containing the final results. Candidates can check their marks against their names and roll number in the result pdf.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam Pattern

If the name is there in the list, it means that candidate has cleared a written (prelims) exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects followed by a viva-voce carrying 200 marks. For IES, the subjects included- General English, General Studies, General Economics- I and General Economics- II, and Indian Economics papers. Each paper carried 100 marks and the duration of the exam for each paper was three hours. For the UPSC ISS exam, the subjects included- General English, General Studies, Statistics- I (Objective), Statistics- II (Objective) and Statistics- III (Descriptive), and Statistics- IV (Descriptive). GS and English papers carried 100 marks each while the rest of the four papers carried 200 marks each. The duration of the exam for each paper was three hours.