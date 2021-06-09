UPSC NDA 2 2021 Notification Out On Upsc.gov.in, Applications Open Till June 29

Union Public Service Commission, ­UPSC has released the official notification for the UPSC NDA 2 2021 exam. The interested and eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 can now go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in and check the notification for the exam. The interested candidates can check details about their eligibility and UPSC NDA 2 application from the notification that was released today on June 9, 2021. The UPSC NDA 2 2021 application window is open for the eligible candidates till June 29, 2021.

UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration starts

According to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, ­UPSC, students can apply for the examination till 6 PM on June 29, 2021. The examination will be held on September 5, 2021. A total of 400 posts are on offer through the examination. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 06.07.2021 to 12.07.2021 till 6:00 PM. The UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration should be done online on upsconline.nic.in. No other mode of application is allowed for submission of application. Candidates are advised to send in their UPSC NDA 2 application as soon as possible after reading the notification to avoid any last-minute problems. An application fee of ₹100 has to be paid by a candidate.

See the official notification HERE

For the direct link to apply click HERE

Details about UPSC NDA 2 2021

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006, are eligible. The details about the nationality can be checked on the official website. For the Army Wing of National Defence Academy, a candidate should be a 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examinations conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, the candidate should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Those candidates who are currently appearing in their class 12 or equivalent are also eligible to apply for the post. Details about the eligibility and other criteria can be checked in the recently released notification.

How to apply for UPSC NDA 2 2021?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, ­UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Look for the online application for various exams section and click on it.

Select the UPSC NDA 2 2021 exam and register there.

After registering, duly fill the form carefully.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, ­UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and UPSC NDA 2 news.

Image: Shutterstock