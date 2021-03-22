UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021 Release Date: Check Full Details And Steps To Download Here

The UPSC NDA exam candidates are currently gearing up for the examination. The candidates had also been waiting to get an update about the official updates regarding the UPSC NDA admit card 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the NDA admit card date and NDA exam date, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPSC NDA admit card 2021

According to the official website of UPSC, the commission is all set to conduct the examination on April 18, 2021. The exam is held for the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The commission had announced that the UPSC NDA admit card 2021 for the exam will be released three weeks prior to the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the NDA admit card date of release can be expected to be around March 28, 2021. This means that after a week from now, the UPSC NDA admit card 2021 will be released for the candidates. The examination will be carrying a total of 900 marks. The mathematics section will be carrying 300 marks while the general ability test will be having 600 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. Here is a look at the details about the vacancies for which the exam will be held.

National Defence Academy --- 370 to include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) -- 30

Total --- 400

How to download the NDA admit card?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of UPSC NDA admit card 2021 or search for it in the various links of admit card section on the website and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like the registration ID or the roll number and click on submit.

Your UPSC NDA 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check all the details once and download it. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsconline.nic.in to know about the latest updates and news related to the NDA admit card date of releasing and the NDA exam date.

