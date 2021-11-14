Last Updated:

UPSC NDA, CDS Exams Conducted Today, Check Section-wise Analysis Here

UPSC CDS 2021 written exam was held in offline mode on November 14. The exam analysis, guidelines, and other details can be checked in this article.

UPSC

UPSC CDS Exam Update: UPSC CDS 2021 exam was conducted on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The exam was conducted along with the NA or Naval Academy Examination. The written examination was conducted by UPSC at selected examination centers spread across India. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 339 vacancies in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA) will be filled. Candidates who applied for IMA, AFA, and INA attended all the 3 papers, while OTA candidates attended only General Knowledge & English papers. The detailed exam analysis of the UPSC CDS 2 2021 written exam that was conducted on November 14 has been mentioned here.

Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy had earlier released the UPSC NDA exam guidelines. This year, over 2 lakh women candidates had to appear in the examination for the first time. Over 5 lakh applicants appeared for UPSC NDA 2021 exam.

UPSC CDS 2021 Exam Analysis 

Candidates who appeared for the exam said that the overall difficulty level of the UPSC CDS 2 Exam was moderate to difficult level. It is being said that the General Knowledge & English sections were of easy-moderate level. The total number of questions was 120. 

UPSC CDS (2) 2021 Section-wise Exam Analysis

  1. English Language: A total of 120 questions of total 100 marks were asked from this section. On average, candidates were able to attempt around 60 to 70 questions. The difficulty level of this section was Moderate level. 
  2. General Knowledge: 120 MCQs of 100 marks were asked from this section. Overall, the difficulty level of the section was easy to moderate. Candidates had to answer questions from Current Affairs, Science, History, Geography, Economy, and Polity.

UPSC Written Exam: Highlights

  • The exam was conducted in Offline Mode at selected examination centers across India
  • The questions were asked in Objective Type MCQ Format
  • CDS Paper-1 English section was conducted between 9 am and 11 am
  • CDS Paper-2 GK Section was conducted between 12 noon and 2 pm
  • CDS Paper-3 Elementary Mathematics section was conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm
  • There was a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers
  • The candidates were not permitted to use the calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective-type papers.
  • It was compulsory to carry admit card and original ID proof to the exam hall
  • Candidates had to follow the COVID protocols
