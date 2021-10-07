UPSC Prelims Exam 2021 On October 10: UPSC Releases Guidelines For UPSC Candidates

Wearing mask or face cover, adhering to Covid norms on social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene inside exam halls and premises will be mandatory for all candidates appearing for the civil services preliminary examination on Sunday, the UPSC has said. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries, it said in a series of instructions to the candidates.

Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle, said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts the prestigious test.

"Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue," it said.

The civil services examination is conducted in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 10.

"Candidates to follow COVID-19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue," the Commission said.

Faculty members providing training for clearing the civil services examination advised aspirants to rely on their preparation rather than panicking at the last moment.

"UPSC preliminary examination is scheduled for Sunday. Candidates must have a calm and composed mind as examination conditions have the ability to make brains run even faster. So, the candidates should have faith in their preparation rather than panicking in the last moments," said Smriti Shah, faculty (sociology and Indian society) at 'Vision IAS' coaching centre.

Kapil Sikka, faculty at StudyIQ.com (an online platform for providing training for the civil services examination), asked aspirants to focus on their strengths.

"Be it quantitative ability or reading comprehension, candidates should try to be as accurate as possible in that. Keep a right balance between speed and accuracy. A wrong answer is of no value if done in a speedy manner to save time. Also a right answer is useless if too much time is taken to solve it," Sikka said.

The UPSC, in its instructions for the exam on Sunday, also said candidates should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched-off mode), pager or any electronic equipment, programmable device, storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched-off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination.

"Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations," it said.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the examination rooms/ halls, the Commission said.

"However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smartwatches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the examination rooms/halls," it said.