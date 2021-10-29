UPSC Prelims Result 2021 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC civil services prelims results 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services prelims result 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their UPSC prelims result 2021 online at upsc.gov.in. UPSC had conducted the civil services preliminary test on October 10, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the UPSC CSE prelims result 2021.

UPSC civil services prelims result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 result link that will be scrolling under the latest announcement section

A new page will open

Click on the UPSC result 2021 PDF link

A PDF file will open on your screen that will have roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Direct link to check UPSC Prelims Result 2021

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC prelims exam 2021 are eligible to appear for its main exam. UPSC civil services mains 2021 will be held between January 7 and 16, 2022. Candidates who clear the main exam will then have to clear the third and final round i.e, the Interview round.

UPSC civil services exam 2021

UPSC civil services main exam comprises of two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for the complete syllabus.

UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 712 vacancies in various departments of the central government. UPSC appoints IAS, IPS and other officers through the civil services exam. Candidates who appeared for the CSE prelims exam had to clear an exam of 400 marks. The questions were objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper was two hours.