UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 64 Posts Of Assistant Director Role; Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released a notification inviting applications from candidates to fill vacancies for Assistant Director and Officer roles in various departments. All those candidates who are interested can check details and apply by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 64 posts of UPSC Assistant Director.

The application procedure would conclude on November 4, 2021. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS male category will be required to pay Rs. 25 as application fees. Candidates from categories, SC/ST/PWD/women are exempt from application fees. Candidates can follow the below-given link and use the direct link given here to apply - UPSC Recruitment 2021 (CLICK HERE)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for UPSC Assistant Director role

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Now on the homepage, click on the Recruitment option and then click on 'Online Recruitment Application.'

Click on the option that reads, "Apply now" and start filling out the application form.

Fill in the required details.

Now, upload the required documents and pay the requisite fee.

Click on the submit button.

The UPSC Recruitment 2021 application form is submitted now.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for 64 posts November 11, 2021 Last date to print application forms November 12, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) 1 Assistant Defence Estates Officer 6 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) 3 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry 3 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) 3 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) 2 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) 1 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) 2 Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) 2 Assistant Director (Economist) 1 Assistant Director (Information Technology) 29 Assistant Director (Horticulture) 3 Medical Officer (Ayurveda) 3 Medical Officer (Unani) 5

Image: