UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 13 Deputy Secretary Posts Through Lateral Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission has released a UPSC notification as part of its lateral recruitment drive 2021. The UPSC recruitment 2021 is for various Deputy Secretary Group ‘A’ posts. The candidates can visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and read the notification carefully. The interested and eligible candidates can now apply at the UPSC recruitment 2021 online portal. The Deputy Secretary level officer posts are on offer are in different Ministries/Departments. For all the people who are wondering about the UPSC recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPSC recruitment 2021

The application window for the UPSC 2021 recruitment will be open till May 3, 2021. A total of 13 vacancies are on offer for the UPSC recruitment drive 2021. The various departments for the Deputy Secretary posts include the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Department of School Education and Literacy, Environment Policy, Food Processing, Manufacturing Sector, Urban Water Management, Mining Legislation and Policy, Sagarmala and PPP, Electricity Distribution, Rural Livelihood, Information Technologies, and Iron/Steel Industry.

See the official UPSC notification HERE

The official UPSC notification about the same has detailed information about each post and its eligibility. The notice reads as, “The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs 1,19,000 including DA, TPT Allowance & HRA in present level)," A candidate can apply till 23.59 HRS on May 3, 2021. A minimum of 10 years of experience is required to apply for the posts. Candidates should also take note that the Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts.

The recruitment is on a contract basis for a period of three years. It can be extended for up to five years based on the performance of the candidate. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and the official UPSC notification to know about all the latest updates and news related to the recruitment drive of UPSC 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock