UPSSSC PET 2021 Date Out: Check Schedule, Syllabus, Important Dates

According to the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021 or UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in August. The announcement has been made after a meeting between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Chairman of the Commission Pravin Kumar. UPSSSC candidates may check the official website to know for detailed information.

UPSSSC official website: https://upsssc.com/

Announcement of UPSSSC PET 2021

After having a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave approval for the proposal of the UPSSSC PET examination. The purpose of the meeting was to take decisions regarding the first phase of the UPSSSC PET exam 2021 and to speed up the process of recruitment for Group C posts. They also announced that the exams will be conducted on August 20, 2021, over 3,000 examination centres in the state. The commission is yet to release the detailed schedule for the exam, however, it can be expected by the last end of this month.

UPSSSC PET exam 2021

The UPSSSC Commission started the application process for UPSSSC PET 2021 on May 25, 2021, and it was concluded on June 21, 2021. It has been estimated that more than 20 lakh candidates applied for the position. The exam will take place in two shifts and will be taken for 2 hours. Candidates will have to answer multiple-choice questions of 100 marks, each carrying one mark. Questions will be based on General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning, etc.

After completing the preliminary exams, the commission is also planning for conducting the Mains examination in October 2021. In the wake of the third wave of COVID-19, precautions will be taken during the exams.

UPSSSC PET 2021 syllabus

Candidates can check the UPSC pet syllabus from the given link:

http://upsssc.gov.in/UploadNotices/ADVT_1355.pdf

UPSSSC PET 2021 Admit Card

The Commission has recently announced that UPSSSC PET 2021 exams will be held in the month of August. Candidates may check the websites for further details regarding the exam dates.

UPSSSC PET 2021 Important Dates

Application start date: May 25, 2021

End of application: June 21, 2021

Date of Preliminary Exam: August 20, 2021