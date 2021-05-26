UPSSSC PET 2021 Registration Begins: Apply Now For Group C Recruitment, Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 notification for candidates interested in applying for Group C vacancies. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration commenced on Tuesday, May 25 and is scheduled to end on June 21, 2021. It is also important to note that candidates will get time until June 28 to make corrections to the applications, if needed. Here's a tutorial on how to submit the UPSSSC PET application online.

UPSSSC PET 2021

Before applying for Group C recruitment, it is important to note the eligibility criteria for the post. As mentioned in the UPSSSC PET 2021 notification, of which a direct link is provided below, the applicant is required to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board to apply for this job. The Commission has kept graduation and post-graduation degrees optional. As for the age limit, it has been made clear that the applicant must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as of July 1st.

If you fit the above criteria, you can go ahead with the application form by paying the requisite fee. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay Rs 95. Applicants from the PwD category are also billed a fee of Rs 25.

How to submit the UPSSSC PET application?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission - uppsc.up.nic.in

Under the News & Alerts column on the homepage, click on the link of 'UPSSSC started online application form submission for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) - 2021, click here to apply online.'

The next page will reveal details about the recruitment examination and offer guidance over the notification. Click on “Apply” provided in large fonts against “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)”.

This action will prompt the unveiling of the link for 'Candidate Registration'. Click to proceed.

You will first be asked whether this is your first time applying for any UPSSSC related post. Submit your answer before proceeding to the application form.

Instructions for application submission will pop up on your screen. Read it carefully and check the box that says 'I Accept Above Declaration'.

The UPSSSC PET application form will reveal. Enter your personal details, upload the documents, pay the fee, preview and hit submit.

It is important to download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK