UPSSSC PET 2021 Registration Begins: Apply Now For Group C Recruitment, Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 notification for candidates interested in applying for Group C vacancies. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration commenced on Tuesday, May 25 and is scheduled to end on June 21, 2021. It is also important to note that candidates will get time until June 28 to make corrections to the applications, if needed. Here's a tutorial on how to submit the UPSSSC PET application online.
Before applying for Group C recruitment, it is important to note the eligibility criteria for the post. As mentioned in the UPSSSC PET 2021 notification, of which a direct link is provided below, the applicant is required to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board to apply for this job. The Commission has kept graduation and post-graduation degrees optional. As for the age limit, it has been made clear that the applicant must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as of July 1st.
If you fit the above criteria, you can go ahead with the application form by paying the requisite fee. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay Rs 95. Applicants from the PwD category are also billed a fee of Rs 25.