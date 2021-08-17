UPSSSC PET Admit Card Released On Official Website; Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

UPSSSC PET admit card has been released by UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The preliminary eligibility test is scheduled to be conducted on August 24. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 20, 2021. Over 20 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the examination which is scheduled to be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET is scheduled to be held in two shifts morning and evening. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. The evening shift will be held between 3 pm and 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET admit card: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website mentioned above which is upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on PET admit card link.

OR here is the direct link to check the hall ticket.

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, gender, and the verification code.

Post clicking on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates will have to cross-check the details and download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout so as to carry the same to the exam centre on August 24, 2021.

UPSSSC PET: Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to answer objective and multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will carry 1 mark and ¼ marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to complete the test in 120 minutes. Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC PET will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts. For taking exams, candidates had to register themselves between May 25 and June 21, 2021.

UPSSSC PET Exam date 2021: Official Announcement

According to the official notice issued by the Commission for the UPSSSC PET 2021 examination, both the shifts of the examination will be conducted under strict surveillance. The Uttar Pradesh selection commission has made necessary arrangements across all designated examination centers to prevent cheating. The board has installed a live broadcast system to prevent candidates from using unfair means during the exam. All the exam centers have been linked with the live test module and will be monitored by the selection committee on the day of the examination.