UPTET Admit Card 2019 Released On Official Website: How To Download In 5 Easy Steps

The admit card or hall ticket for state teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has been officially released the admit cards on their official website, updeled.gov.in and www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in. UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh are the ones responsible for the release of the admit cards. The examination will be conducted on December 22 in English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. The UPTET 2020 candidates can easily download admit cards by logging in with their UPTET Registration Number and date of birth along with the password. Read more about five easy steps to download admit card for UPTET 2020.
Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted in order to fill up the teachers’ post in the state who are eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 8. The exam will have two papers, Paper 1 will be conducted for the candidates who want to teach from classes 1 to 5. The second one, Paper 2 will be conducted for candidates who will teach from classes 6 to 8. Also, the candidates who have passed their Diploma in Elementary Education from the NIOS are currently not eligible to apply. Read more to know about what details are mentioned in UPTET Admit Card.
