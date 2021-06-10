UPTET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Age Limit, Qualification And Other Details

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level test held once a year to determine candidates' eligibility to teach in Uttar Pradesh's primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is in charge of the examination (UPBEB). Read on to know the UPTET Eligibility criteria 2021 for the UPTET exam.

UPTET eligibility criteria 2021

The purpose of UPTET 2021 is to assess applicants' eligibility for positions as Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Candidates who want to be eligible to teach in primary schools should take the Paper I test. Aspirants seeking the position of Upper Primary Teacher, on the other hand, should take the Paper-II test. On the basis of UPTET 2021, the complete qualifying requirements for Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher in Uttar Pradesh may be seen below.

UPTET Eligibility Criteria 2021 for Primary Teachers (Paper I)

The following are the qualifying requirements for the UPTET 2021 Paper I test (Primary Teachers): Domicile Rules: Only Uttar Pradesh residents are eligible to take the UPTET 2021 exam. Candidates must have completed their 12th grade in Uttar Pradesh. Permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh are the only ones who are qualified.

Candidates must have received at least 50% of their marks in Class 12th.

Candidates must have received a minimum of 45 percent in D.Ed after completing Class 12th.

Candidates who have completed the B.EI.Ed programme are also eligible to take the Paper I test.

Candidates who have received a minimum of 50% in their B.Ed are also eligible.

Candidates in their last year of a D.Ed, B.Ed, or B.El.Ed programmes are also eligible.

Candidates with a Master's degree and a B.Ed/ D.Ed/ B.EI.Ed certification are also eligible to apply.

UPTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria for Upper Primary Teacher (Paper-II)

The following are the requirements for the UPTET Paper-II test (Upper Primary Teacher):

Domicile Rules: Only Uttar Pradesh residents are eligible to take the UPTET 2021 Paper-II test. Candidates must have completed their 12th grade in Uttar Pradesh. In all, only Uttar Pradesh people who are permanent residents are eligible.

Educational Background:

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any field with a minimum of 50% in order to be considered.

Candidates must have received a minimum of 45 per cent in their B.Ed after completing their bachelor's degree.

Candidates having a Master's degree and a B.Ed degree are also eligible to apply for UPTET Paper-II.

UPTET Age Limit 2021

Candidates should be aware that there is no upper age restriction for taking the UPTET 2021 exam. Candidates should be aware that the minimum age requirement is 18 years, with no maximum age limit.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK