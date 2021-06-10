UPTET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Age Limit, Qualification And Other Details

Quick links:
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level test held once a year to determine candidates' eligibility to teach in Uttar Pradesh's primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is in charge of the examination (UPBEB). Read on to know the UPTET Eligibility criteria 2021 for the UPTET exam.
The purpose of UPTET 2021 is to assess applicants' eligibility for positions as Primary and Upper Primary Teachers. Candidates who want to be eligible to teach in primary schools should take the Paper I test. Aspirants seeking the position of Upper Primary Teacher, on the other hand, should take the Paper-II test. On the basis of UPTET 2021, the complete qualifying requirements for Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher in Uttar Pradesh may be seen below.
The following are the qualifying requirements for the UPTET 2021 Paper I test (Primary Teachers): Domicile Rules: Only Uttar Pradesh residents are eligible to take the UPTET 2021 exam. Candidates must have completed their 12th grade in Uttar Pradesh. Permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh are the only ones who are qualified.
Domicile Rules: Only Uttar Pradesh residents are eligible to take the UPTET 2021 Paper-II test. Candidates must have completed their 12th grade in Uttar Pradesh. In all, only Uttar Pradesh people who are permanent residents are eligible.