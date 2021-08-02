Uttar Pradesh: Boy With Disabled Hands Writes Class 12 Board Exam With Toes, Scores 70%

Tushar Vishwakarma of Creative Convent College, Lucknow, wrote his exams using his feet and received a 70% grade in Class XII. During the exam, Tushar declined to hire a writer or ask lecturers for extra time to finish tests or pre-board exams. He explained that he used two different pens, black and blue to make the answer sheet look neat and clean.

He said that his hands haven't worked since birth, but he never thought of it as a handicap. Further adding that when his two older siblings started school, he asked his parents if he could join them, but the problem was that he didn't know how to write. He converted his toes into hands and began writing with them, trying to imitate his siblings when they studied.

Tushar wants to be an engineer

Tushar wishes to be an engineer, and his father, who works part-time, is totally supportive of his son's ambitions. Talking about his father he said that his dad, Rajesh Vishwakarma, had a difficult time securing his acceptance in any school. Tushar applied to several institutions but was denied entrance each time. Eventually, he was accepted. To overcome his weakness, Tushar began writing with his toes. He stated that he practised for over six hours a day before mastering to write quickly. He can even use his toes to change pages of books. Tushar is grateful to his teachers for their encouragement. According to him, they let him write his tests while sitting on the floor. His grades are satisfactory. He received a 67% grade in Class X and a 70% grade in Class XII.

Another similar instance from Karnataka

In a similar case, last year, a differently-abled student who took the SSLC exam with his toes passed with flying colours, receiving a first-class. Kaushik Acharya, an SVS Kannada medium school student from Karnataka received 424 out of 500 points. Since the first grade, the kid has been writing exams with his toes because his hands are crippled. He hails from the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka's Bantwal taluk. After the examination, state education minister Suresh Kumar paid a visit to the student at his home and praised the young man's efforts, calling him a role model.

Image: Shutterstock/Representational Image