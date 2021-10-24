Uttar Pradesh Govt To Distribute Tablets, Laptops To Students To Help With Online Studies

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, announced on Saturday that the state government will begin providing tablets and computers to students in the last week of November to help them with their studies. The government will begin distributing tablets and laptops to the youth of Uttar Pradesh in the last week of November in order to equip them with the latest technology so that they can benefit from online studies, said the Chief Minister at the foundation-laying ceremony of a government medical college in Sultanpur on Saturday.

He went on to say that the state administration is working hard to help young people find employment. "In 4.5 years, 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs," he said. He added that the government medical college in its first phase will be equipped with 500 beds.

"Now the people of the district will not have to go to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities of the country for treatment," he said.

UP govt to distribute tablets, laptops to students from November last week

On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open seven new state-run, autonomous medical institutions across the state, beginning in the Siddharthnagar district. Adityanath stated this to the public last week after seeing the newly established Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College and meeting with officials. From the 'Land of Buddha,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new medical hospitals (Siddharthnagar). The Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College will be inaugurated by him.

PM Modi to inaugurate 7 hospitals in UP tomorrow

The Madhav Prasad Tripathi State Autonomous Medical College will be inaugurated by him. During a news conference, the Chief Minister said that he will virtually open medical colleges in the districts of Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Pratapgarh. According to the Chief Minister, the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana was used to build the new medical college at Siddharthnagar. He stated that all arrangements for the hospital, hostel, and staff housing in this medical institution are complete, as well as the professors. Overall, this medical college is ready for the start of the MBBS programme. He emphasised that not only the people of Siddharthnagar, but also Balrampur, Maharajganj, and Nepal's neighbouring and friendly nation will benefit from this medical college.

700 new MBBS seats to be formed from the new colleges

Uttar Pradesh, as per Adityanath, would set a new milestone by being the first state to open seven medical institutions at the same time. Apart from the medical college in Siddharthpur named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, the Medical College of Deoria will be named after saint Maharishi Devraha Baba, the Medical College of Ghazipur will be named after sage Maharishi Vishwamitra, the Medical College of Mirzapur will be named after goddess Vindhyavasini, the Medical College of Pratapgarh will be named after Dr Sonelal Patel, and the Medical The state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022.

"All these colleges have obtained permission from the National Medical Council for admission to 100 seats each in the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). The state will get 700 new MBBS seats from these colleges. With this, there will be no shortage of doctors in the state for coming years," he added.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)