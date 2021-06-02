Uttarakhand Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled Following CBSE's Decision

Uttarakhand 12th Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled following CBSE's announcement. Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey today, June 2, announced that the state board exams 2021 for Class 12 will not be conducted. He said that the students will be "promoted" as per CBSE and ICSE regulations.' He briefed, "Uttarakhand Intermediate Board Examination has been cancelled on the lines of CBSE and ICSE Board. Students will also be given promotion accordingly." Pandey said that the state education ministry issued an order while keeping students' and teachers' interests in mind.

Uttarakhand Board class 12 exam cancelled

While sharing the information, Pandey wrote on Twitter, "Dear students and state residents, under the leadership of honourable Chief Minister Mr. @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, it has been decided to cancel the class 12 board examinations of Uttarakhand Board of School Education for the safety and security of the examinees and teachers in view of Coronavirus pandemic in the state. (roughly translated).

He added, "I wish all the students good health and a bright future. The future and health of the students are one of the top priorities of the state government. Heartiest thanks to respected Chief Minister Shri Tirath Singh Rawat ( @TIRATHSRAWAT)" (roughly translated)

Class 12 exams in other states

All students who had registered for the class 12 examination have been waiting for news regarding their Uttarkhand 12th board exams with great anticipation. The suspense is now over, as the government has stated that the exam will not be held. All of the students in class 12 breathe a sigh of relief after the announcement.

PM Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting that decided to cancel the CBSE examinations for class 12. This decision was made in light of the country's current pandemic situation, which is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections. Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and others have cancelled the state board exam for class 12 students on similar lines. The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa and West Bengal are all reconsidering their decisions on the class 12 exam. Tamil Nadu government will decide within two days.

Picture Credit: PTI