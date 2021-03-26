Uttarakhand TET 2021 Exam Conducted Successfully, Over 39000 Aspirants Appeared For Exam

Uttarakhand TET 2021: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education otherwise known as UBSE has successfully concluded the Uttarakhand TET 2021 examination. The exam was held on March 24, 2021. The Uttarakhand TET Exam 2021 was conducted at 117 examination centers in 29 cities of the state. It has held in two shifts UTET I and II. Here are more details about the exam.

Uttarakhand TET 2021 exam

Council Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari stated that the UTET I examination was completed in the first shift. Out of the total 42,817 registered candidates, a little over 39000 aspirants took the exam, that is 91.81% of the candidates took the exam. UTET II examination was held in the second shift.

Uttarakhand TET Exam 2021 details

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary education (UBSE) conducts the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) in order to test a candidate’s eligibility to be admitted to various teaching posts. Teachers are appointed in not only government schools but also private ones through the TET Test. Conducting this qualifying test, enables the recruitment body to select candidates who aspire to become teachers.

This year the Uttarakhand TET 2021 application process had started on January 29. The Uttarakhand TET admit card was released on March 10, that is 12 days before the exam was held. Candidates must note the UBSE website, states that the tentative answer key will be released in April. The UBSE will release the answer key for both paper 1 and paper 2 and all four sets will be released in PDF format individually. The UTET 2021 result dates are yet to be announced.

The Uttarakhand TET exam 2021 was conducted in two parts, i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is meant for the candidates who are applying for primary classes from Grade 1 to 5 and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach from classes 6 to 8. Candidates must note the TET Eligibility Certificate that remains valid for seven years. Here’s the format for TET question paper.

UTET Exam paper 1

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 marks

Language-I (Hindi/English): 30 marks

Language-II: 30 marks

Mathematics: 30 marks

Environmental Studies: 30 marks

UTET Exam paper 2

Child Development & Pedagogy: 30 marks

Language-I (Hindi/English): 30 marks

Language-II: 30 marks

Mathematics & Science or Social science: 60 marks

