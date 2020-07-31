'Access To Quality Education': Vice President Naidu Hails National Education Policy 2020

Weighing in on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education for children and youth. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas earlier in the day to brief him on the NEP announced by the Government yesterday.

Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe. He expressed happiness over the importance given to the mother tongue at the primary level in the Policy.

"Diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India's classical languages will undoubtedly give learners a holistic world view. The focus of NEP-2020 on ethics and human and Constitutional values would go a long way in the creation of enlightened citizenship essential for deepening our democratic roots," Naidu said.

New Education Policy

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system that was in place over three decades and bring it closer to the best global standards of education. The cabinet under the guidance of Prime minister Narendra Modi has now given a nod to this new education policy for the 21st century. The new education policy has been applauded by many authorities and is regarded as a promising model of education reforms that have been brought in India.

According to the government of India, the National Education Policy has all the promising key points that are expected to prove beneficial to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, along with developing a student's character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, among others. The new NEP replaces the one that was formulated in 1986, which is around 34 years ago.

(With Inputs from ANI)