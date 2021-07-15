WATCH: PM Modi Addresses Nation On World Youth Skills Day As Skill India Mission Turns 6

PM Modi is addressing the Nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021 on Thursday. World Skills Day 2021 also marks the 6th anniversary of the Skill India Mission. During his address, PM Modi will also announce 75 newly sanctioned Jan Shikshan Sansthans. Prasar Bharati, Public service broadcaster of India gave this information through a tweet. PBNS tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021 today. The digital ceremony to commemorate 6 Years of Skill India Mission."

Jan Shikshan Sansthans will be of great help in imparting vocational skill training programs to beneficiaries. It requires minimum cost and infrastructure to function. PM Modi, along with announcing about 75 JSSs, will also launch a portal that is designed specifically for JSS. A MoU will also be signed between Jan Shikshan Sansthans and NIOS which stands for National Institute of Open Schooling. PM Modi will also announce Blended Learning Courses. He will launch a booklet containing all information. A curriculum launch of 57 industry new courses will also take place. These courses are offered by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and felicitation of Toppers from DGT academic session 2018-20.

About Skill India Mission and Jan Shikshan Sansthans

Skill India Mission is an initiative launched by the Indian Government which aims to train over 40 crore Indians for industry-related jobs. This mission aims to create an empowered workforce by 2022. It will be done with the help of schemes and training courses. The Jan Shiksha Sansthans provides vocational training to non-literates, neo-literates. School dropouts of rural areas can also get skilled from here as JSS's objective is to uplift rural population economically.

Education Minister's message on World Youth Skills Day

Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on youth skills day took to Twitter to share his dream of building an India that is a skilling hub for the World. He tweeted, "Our youth will propel the next phase of our economic growth. We are committed to reinventing our approach to equip our youth with employable skills and prepare them for the future of work. On #WorldYouthSkillsDay, let us build an India that is the skilling hub for the world." He further said, "Today, is also an occasion to celebrate #6YearsOfSkillIndia as well as the resilience of our youth and an occasion to work towards reimagining and democratising skills, especially to drive robust economic recovery in a post-pandemic world."