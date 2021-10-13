WBJEE 2021: Counselling Result For Second Round Seat Allotment Declared, See Details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE Counselling 2021 result. The counselling result which has been released is for the Second round Seat Allotment. This result is for JEE Main and Architecture seats and will determine the admissions process. The result has been uploaded on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in.

The important dates, as well as the result date, have been mentioned here. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the result. The method for fee payment and document verification has also been mentioned here.

WBJEE 2021: Important Dates

WBJEE Counselling 2021 was started on September 28, 2021

The second round seat allotment result has been announced on Oct 13, 2021

Admission process will take place between October 22 and 26, 2021

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Steps to check Second round Seat Allotment result

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Round 2 Seat allotment result for JEE Main and Architecture Seats.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter Registration, WBJEE Roll Number and password and then click on submit

Post clicking on submit, the WBJEE Counselling 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and take a printout for future references.

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Counselling Schedule

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been announced on October 13, 2021

Document Verification will be held between October 22 and 26, 2021

Registrations for the Mop-up Round will be conducted between November 1 to 4, 2021

Choice locking should be done on November 3 & 4, 2021

Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up round will be announced on November 8, 2021

Document Verification will have to be done on November 9 & 11, 2021

If candidates are not satisfied with seat allotment after this round, they are hereby informed that WBJEE Counselling 2021 will not end here. A Mock-up round will also be held from November 1, 2021. In case candidates wish to opt for it, they may do so and proceed with Choice Locking.