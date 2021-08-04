WBJEE 2021 OMR Sheet And Candidate Response Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the OMR sheet images. Along with OMR sheets, the Board has also released the Candidate’s Response the exam. Students who have appeared for the examination this year can visit the Board's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can now check their OMR and response. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download the answers. The registered candidates will have 48 hours' time to lodge their challenge if any. This year the exam was conducted on July 17, 2021, and the answer key was published on July 21, 2021.
WBJEE is a state-level engineering entrance examination held every year by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates qualifying in WBJEE 2021 would be able to take admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses across the state. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on WBJEE 2021 OMR & Response sheet.