WBJEE 2021 OMR Sheet And Candidate Response Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the OMR sheet images. Along with OMR sheets, the Board has also released the Candidate’s Response the exam. Students who have appeared for the examination this year can visit the Board's official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can now check their OMR and response. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download the answers. The registered candidates will have 48 hours' time to lodge their challenge if any. This year the exam was conducted on July 17, 2021, and the answer key was published on July 21, 2021.

How to download the WBJEE 2021 OMR and response sheets

Candidates should visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

Right on the homepage, they need to click on the link which reads 'WBJEE 2021 OMR and response' to view it

Candidates will be redirected to a new tab where they will have to enter Application Number and Password which they got while filling the form

Or here is the direct link to login

Candidates are advised to go through it carefully to claim if they have any

Candidates should keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

WBJEE 2021: Key Dates

WBJEE 2021 exam was conducted on July 17, 2021

WBJEE 2021 answer key was released on July 21, 2021

WBJEE 2021 OMR & Response sheet has been released on August 4, 2021

WBJEE Result 2021 is expected to be announced before August 15, 2021

About WBJEE

WBJEE is a state-level engineering entrance examination held every year by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates qualifying in WBJEE 2021 would be able to take admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses across the state. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on WBJEE 2021 OMR & Response sheet.