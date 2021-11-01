WBJEE Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration For B.Arch Begins; Here's Direct Link

WBJEE Counselling 2021: The registration procedure has been started for the Mop-Up round for JEE Main and Architecture seats. The counselling process is conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, the registration procedure for counselling, which started on November 1, will conclude on November 11, 2021. Candidates can complete the registration by visiting the official website given here- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration and choice selection filling can be done by the candidates till November 4, 2021. The seat allotment results for this mop-up round will be announced on November 8, 2021. It is recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to apply - WBJEE Counselling Mop Up Round (CLICK HERE)

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Here's how to register for the Mop-Up round

STEP 1: To register for the Mop-Up round, candidates must visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board wbjeeb.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the notification that reads, "Choice Filling for MopUp round for JEE Main and Architecture seats".

STEP 3: To log in, enter your credentials such as Type of Registration, WBJEE Roll Number, and Password.

STEP 4: Fill out the application form and choose whether or not to fill it out.

STEP 5: Pay the requisite fee and click on the "submit" button.

STEP 6: Save and print a copy of the filled-in options for future reference.

STEP 7: Candidates can also click on the direct link given here - WBJEE Counselling 2021.

WBJEE 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round

It must be noted that the final choice locking has to be done between November 3 and 4, 2021. Once the candidates are allowed a seat, it would be considered final, and later on, no change would be entertained.

After the declaration of the seat allotment list, candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee, and proceed with the document verification and other admission-related formalities from November 9 to 11, 2021.

This is the final counselling round, and after this, there will be no more counselling rounds.

Image: Unsplash